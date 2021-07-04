Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 4

Daily UX Writing - Day 4
Scenario: A user is in their favorite supermarket. They open the supermarket’s app on their phone to see what’s on sale and are greeted by a promotion.

Challenge: Write a promotional home screen for a subscription service that delivers groceries to the user once-a-month for a flat fee.

Illustration from Blues Illustration https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/blues-dual-tone-free-illustrations

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
