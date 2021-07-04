Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 3

Daily UX Writing - Day 3
Scenario: The user entered the wrong email address to sign in to their account.

Challenge: Tell the user to enter the right email.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
