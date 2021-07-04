Shushanto Chowdhury

3D Print Ready Model: A Game Character

3D Print Ready Model: A Game Character 3dmodeling blender 3d b3d 3dillustrations 3dmodeilng
Client Project
3D Print ready Model
Softwares: ZBrush 2021, Blender 2.93

https://shushanto.artstation.com/
https://www.instagram.com/polycubee/
https://twitter.com/ShushantoC
https://www.youtube.com/c/PolyCube/

#zbrush #b3d #charactersculpt #blendersculpt #Zbrushsculpt #humantopology #3dprint #printreadymodel #3dprinting #3dprintmodel #humanmodel #sculpting #zbrush3dcharacter #blendercharactersculpt #charactersculpt

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
