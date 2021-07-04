Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 2

Daily UX Writing - Day 2
Scenario: A user is a working parent, and a big sports fan, in the midst of their favorite sports season who can no longer attend games.

Challenge: Write a promotional screen for an app that lets a user choose teams, sends game reminders, real-time score updates and highlight videos.

Highlight clip from ANIMAL https://vimeo.com/330797376

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
