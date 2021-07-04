Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 1

Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy
  • Save
Daily UX Writing - Day 1 plane travel ux writing ux design boarding pass
Download color palette

Scenario: A traveler is in an airport waiting for the last leg of a flight home when their flight gets abruptly canceled due to bad weather.

Challenge: Write a message from the airline app notifying them of the cancellation and what they need to do next.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy

More by Anand Koshy

View profile
    • Like