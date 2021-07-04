Aebit

Default Cube Animation + Breakdown

Default Cube Animation + Breakdown stylized cube animation minimal 3d blender3d blender illustration design art
I created this fun animation last week, and thought I would create a small breakdown. Check out the animation + Breakdown here: https://youtu.be/PVF67f8AGaE

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
