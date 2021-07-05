Ref | Real estate homepage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello there,
Hope everyone's doing great. Here's my latest web UI exploration. It's a real estate website which will help someone to find new houses and help the to move in without getting any kind of trouble. I tied to combine the color and keep the design as simple as I can. So, there it is hope you'll like it.
Thanks 🙏.
Taking New Projects
Shot an email at - mayadahmed88@gmail.com
Follow Me
Dribbble | Instagram | LinkedIn