The messy art of prototyping

The messy art of prototyping
Sometimes I admire to zoom out and see all the connections a design prototype has. It makes me, once again, respect the mind-boggling process when the design goes into development stage.

On another note, this is a quick sneak peek to a redesign I‘m almost completing, and will post more screens soon.

Designing with ethical foresight
