The messy art of prototyping

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sometimes I admire to zoom out and see all the connections a design prototype has. It makes me, once again, respect the mind-boggling process when the design goes into development stage.
On another note, this is a quick sneak peek to a redesign I‘m almost completing, and will post more screens soon.