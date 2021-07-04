School project (Experience design, 2019, Team ; Shruti, Kate, Proud). Concept is to develop a system to be spearheaded by a green initiative; To establish a network of green rooftops across the city of Milan & to create experiential platforms to navigate through this process. This initiative is called MakerGreen. In the final phase of the initiative, MadeGreen, the rooftops are ready to be opened to the citizens of Milan; With the MakerGreen app to help them navigate through it.