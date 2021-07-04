Sašo Goričar

Happy 4th of July GIF Animation

Sašo Goričar
Sašo Goričar
  • Save
Happy 4th of July GIF Animation after effects infinite loop 2d 4thofjuly fourthofjuly animation gifs gif
Download color palette

Happy 4th of July. I made this crazy looping animation for all my American friends to celebrate this year's Independence Day.

Tools used: Adobe After Effects
Project type: personal project
Created: July 2021

Follow me on Instagram @gimigifs.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Sašo Goričar
Sašo Goričar

More by Sašo Goričar

View profile
    • Like