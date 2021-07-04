Helena Zhang

Video Scrubber

Video Scrubber icon
Video Scrubber icon
  1. phosphor-ui-scrubber.gif
  2. phosphor-ui-scrubber.png

Phosphor 1.3 is coming soon — with a UI showcase in the Figma library!

This one is inspired by the YouTube scrubber.

phosphoricons.com
www.figma.com/@phosphoricons

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
