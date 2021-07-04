Hello there...!

.

Emphasizes medieval style

.

Design with the theme "European World Paradise", still with a striped design style when viewed in more detail.

Many secret philosophies and meanings of this work of art, but let the secret remain a secret.

.

Focus on illustration designs for t-shirts, posters, calendars, covers, even logos and so on.

Stay with the same style and characteristics.

_________________

Dedicating all the time to always improve the quality and quantity of designs.

Thank you...!

