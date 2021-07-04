graphicallypro™

Rest of your mind

graphicallypro™
graphicallypro™
  • Save
Rest of your mind single cover graphicallypro design cover art artwork album cover albumart
Download color palette

I created this artwork for 'ZAADI'. This is a retro cover based on Greek statue.

graphicallypro™
graphicallypro™

More by graphicallypro™

View profile
    • Like