ARNV Minimal Cards V1

I've always wanted to design a pack of my own playing cards so I did just that. Here's the first design of pack.

The pack consists of 52 regular cards + 2 Jokers + 2 Blank Front Cards + 2 Blank back cards. The Card with the gradients and the ARNV logo are the true backs of the pack. The inclusion of blank cards helps the deck be used for Cardistry routines and as spare jokers if need be.

While I'm very happy with the outcome for a first attempt, the pack needs specialised face cards. Currently, the face cards look like the rest of the pack.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
