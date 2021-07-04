MW Design Strategies

Hand Logo Design In Figma

MW Design Strategies
MW Design Strategies
  • Save
Hand Logo Design In Figma monsterlogo handlogodesign vector design logodesign presentation design logo
Download color palette

Check out my new logo design on YouTube
https://youtu.be/6FZdX-fU9nk

MW Design Strategies
MW Design Strategies

More by MW Design Strategies

View profile
    • Like