Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

Elegant Head Lion Logo

Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
  • Save
Elegant Head Lion Logo typography ux ui illustration flat design vector logo illustrator branding
Download color palette

Stylish lion head logo wearing glasses. An icon suitable for all types of businesses, as it can be used in technology companies, digital marketing, real estate, account companies and gyms.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=524718

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

More by Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

View profile
    • Like