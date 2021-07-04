Fanastudio

alyana script

The "alyana" is a stylish feminine font. It includes amazing swashes which will add a feminine touch to your designs.
What's Included :
alyana OTF
alyana TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
378 glyphs
104 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
