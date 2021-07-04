Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

Eagle Lion Logo

Eagle Lion Logo business typography illustration design flat vector illustrator branding eagle logo
Elegant, clean and modern lion eagle logo, suitable for many creative business orientations. As it has been designed with great care, it suggests strength and focus on consistency and progress .

