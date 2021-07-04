Rezaul Babloo

Sign-up page for a clinic or medical website

I am a new user of Figma just starting out my UI design journey. Here, I tried to design a sign-up page for a clinic or medical website. Of course, I used Figma to design this. Besides, I took the illustration from a site for free and icons as well. Please comment on the mistakes (if any). I would appreciate any suggestions.

Thanks in advance.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
