Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

Royal Herald Lion Logo

Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
  • Save
Royal Herald Lion Logo typography ux ui illustration design flat vector logo illustrator branding
Download color palette

Medieval golden lion logo in a modern and elegant shape. Suitable for all kinds of business .
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=520427

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq
Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

More by Ahmed Abd Elrazeq

View profile
    • Like