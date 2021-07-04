Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VIXL
Enver Studio

#Dark Grizy - Podcast App

VIXL
Enver Studio
VIXL for Enver Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
#Dark Grizy - Podcast App minimalism uiux mobileui streamingpodcast podcasting
#Dark Grizy - Podcast App minimalism uiux mobileui streamingpodcast podcasting
Download color palette
  1. Variants 1.png
  2. Variants 2.png

Hi yo! what’s up?,

This time I will show you the latest project about Grizy - Podcast App. This page describes a podcast application with a dark theme concept and minimalism.

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Enver Studio
Enver Studio
Hire Us

More by Enver Studio

View profile
    • Like