Pulse Payment Section

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hai, كيف حالك ?
hope you're fine
if you need me to design mobile app you can visit my fiverr click below link:
https://www.fiverr.com/share/r90kwN
This design was inspired by one of the applications on my smartphone, namely "Byu" I changed some designs or the term redesigned with the understanding I have, maybe in the future I will redesign the applications on my smartphone more often, why should the application on my smartphone, because in my opinion the best way to learn ui design is from an application that we often use ... if this design is better than the original application forgive me, I will try my best to give you inspiration
for the 3D illustration I got it on freepik if you want click this link: http://www.freepik.com
for the ui design application I use figma if you also want to use, click this link:
https://www.figma.com
see you in the next design upload :)
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.