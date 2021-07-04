Pulse Payment Section

hai, كيف حالك ?

hope you're fine

This design was inspired by one of the applications on my smartphone, namely "Byu" I changed some designs or the term redesigned with the understanding I have, maybe in the future I will redesign the applications on my smartphone more often, why should the application on my smartphone, because in my opinion the best way to learn ui design is from an application that we often use ... if this design is better than the original application forgive me, I will try my best to give you inspiration

for the 3D illustration I got it on freepik if you want click this link: http://www.freepik.com

for the ui design application I use figma if you also want to use, click this link:

https://www.figma.com

see you in the next design upload :)