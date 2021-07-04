Abirani Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Full Project
A branding design for an independent fashion designer from Indonesia Abirani Utomo. Through her design, she always infuses the Indonesian heritage and tradition to provoke the beauty of our country. In regards to that, we use Wayang as the main philosophy - to be specific with the gunungan symbol which means the beginning and the end of a circle/life. We are hoping through her creation we culd lift up Indonesian culture through fashion design.