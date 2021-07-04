Michelle Bong

Abirani Logo Design

Abirani Logo Design culture heritage indonesia wayang print illustration art direction design graphic branding logo
Full Project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122345853/Abirani-Fashion-Designer-Logo-Branding-Design

A branding design for an independent fashion designer from Indonesia Abirani Utomo. Through her design, she always infuses the Indonesian heritage and tradition to provoke the beauty of our country. In regards to that, we use Wayang as the main philosophy - to be specific with the gunungan symbol which means the beginning and the end of a circle/life. We are hoping through her creation we culd lift up Indonesian culture through fashion design.

    • Like