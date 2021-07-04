Matthias Vancoillie

👁 Visual Rave, Final Version

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
👁 Visual Rave, Final Version star star icon visuals rave eye icon eye logo logo icon logo design design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

Finalised version of the Visual Rave brand identity.

Passion project in collaboration with @NiekVDoorn

100cfabd173bd25ece0b66bec5bf70f7
Rebound of
Visual Rave
By Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like