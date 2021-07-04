Neema Adam

Intel Settings Page Redesign - Daily UI Challenge #007

Intel Settings Page Redesign - Daily UI Challenge #007 wordpress logo illustration website concept website webflow web design design desktop ui ui responsive
Daily UI Challenge #007 was about designing a settings page. I decided to redesign Intel® HD graphics control panel settings page.

