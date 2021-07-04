Rafiqur Rahman

Golbal Calendar App : Calendarque

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman
  • Save
Golbal Calendar App : Calendarque mobile ui notification walkthroughs walkthrough step by step onboarding ui onboarding screens illustrations onboarding ux ui design alerts app minimal light ui banner popup notifications
Download color palette

Good day everyone!

As part of my current project, I'm creating a Traveling Salesman application. These are some screenshots from that application.

I hope you guys enjoy it😍& feel free to share your thoughts.

Contact me with any questions or concerns:
rafiqurrahman51@gmail.com

Linkedin | Behance

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman

More by Rafiqur Rahman

View profile
    • Like