toonmeluca

The movie LUCA has moved me to my core ! What a beautiful story and the ending had me bawling !! I couldn't resist joining this challenge when I saw Karoline on instagram hosting a challenge for toon me in luca version. So here's my Entry ❤️

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
