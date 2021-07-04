Abdullah Al Sayeed

Natural Spa

Natural Spa logo illustration design logos logo designer logo color gradiant graphic design logodesign branding
Check my latest work, "Natural Spa",
Enjoy the story behind the Logo Mark

What the story about the butterfly?
The ancient Greeks believed that a butterfly was a human soul, loosed from a deceased body. For some Christians and Native Americans believed the butterfly is a symbol of rebirth. For addicts psychology it is a symbol of recovery.
Thats why use butterfly is most common sign of nature.
.

Does your startup need a brand?
For inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com

Let's build your brand together
