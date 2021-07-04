🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Check my latest work, "Natural Spa",
Enjoy the story behind the Logo Mark
What the story about the butterfly?
The ancient Greeks believed that a butterfly was a human soul, loosed from a deceased body. For some Christians and Native Americans believed the butterfly is a symbol of rebirth. For addicts psychology it is a symbol of recovery.
Thats why use butterfly is most common sign of nature.
.
Does your startup need a brand?
For inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com