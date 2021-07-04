Shamim
Agency Wolfe

Plant Shop

Shamim
Agency Wolfe
Shamim for Agency Wolfe
Hire Us
  • Save
Plant Shop illustration logo mobile app green plant shop art ui design concept marketplace branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. Frame 2.png

Hi guys🤞😉
this is my concept of a plant shop app 🌱
Hope You Like It ❤
🍀 Don't forget to press L 🍀
follow my Instagram too :@Show.meem

Agency Wolfe
Agency Wolfe
Hire Us

More by Agency Wolfe

View profile
    • Like