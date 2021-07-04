Benni

Fruit Toucan - Mobile Game on Android and iOS

Fruit Toucan - Mobile Game on Android and iOS ui logo design ios illustration appicons app appicon androidgames android
This was my second game i released in January 2021. I wanted the App Icon to look funny, fruity and interesting enough to get enough attention.

You can download the game
for iPhone/iPad: https://apps.apple.com/de/app/fruit-toucan/id1547033241
for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=games.benni.fruittoucan.arcade.fun

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
