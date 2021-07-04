Foysal alam

E-learning Landing Page

Foysal alam
Foysal alam
  • Save
E-learning Landing Page minimal learn e-learning web design modern learning education ui design website design ux landing page creative branding
Download color palette

Hello guys!
This is my newest shot on the dribbble. E-learning Landing Page design.Hope you like it.Feel free to give me some feedback in the comment box.

Follow me on: Behance Linkedin
Thanks

Foysal alam
Foysal alam

More by Foysal alam

View profile
    • Like