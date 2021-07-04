A 4 in 1 security application that besides WiFi security, it features a Photo/Contact Vault that keeps your information secure on the cloud & a VPN to navigate securely.

Here's a prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/QKQlPOHlNuh3eIBe3hdKTI/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=5%3A9&scaling=min-zoom