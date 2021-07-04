Updated App Icon for Beach Ball Jump

After a while i was thinking about the possibility that the first App Icon wasn't appealing enough so i decided to give it a small update. It should show the fun and the motion of the ball jumping on the beach.

You can (still) download the game

for iphone/ipad: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/beach-ball-jump/id1542769480

for android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=games.benni.beachballjump.funny.kids