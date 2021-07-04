Designbyiam

Readtis

Designbyiam
Designbyiam
  • Save
Readtis book read reading articleapp newsapp simple clean ux 3d
Download color palette

Hey everyone this is my portfolio project "Readtis"
An application to create articles for readers out there with quality and reliable reading.
credit
-font: Dm Sans
-3d : Figma Comunity (Saly)
thanks for like
have a nice day :3

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Designbyiam
Designbyiam

More by Designbyiam

View profile
    • Like