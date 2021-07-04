Pavel Sitnikov

Vkusnaya Ryba 2 - landing page

Pavel Sitnikov
Pavel Sitnikov
  • Save
Vkusnaya Ryba 2 - landing page promo website website tilda webdesign web first screen figma bright branding blue ui landing page
Download color palette

Landing page with the functionality of an online store. Website for the sale of fish and seafood in the Moscow region. Made on Tilda. 2 shot.

Pavel Sitnikov
Pavel Sitnikov

More by Pavel Sitnikov

View profile
    • Like