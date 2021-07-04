Logofolio - V.01

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logos and marks collection.
What do you think about the collection of logos? Share your views below in the comments.
You can check the whole project here:
Full Project
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞?
Feel free to reach out via DM or Contact:
E-mail: mdripon.gb01@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +88 01637761184
Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I Behance
Thank you!