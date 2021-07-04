Marina Kraus

Carly Car Sharing App

Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus
  • Save
Carly Car Sharing App ux landingpage
Download color palette

There are so much cars around which are standing on a parking most of the time - occupying valuable space. So why not sharing cars in a simple way.
I designed a landingpage for the "carly" app - a easy way of carsharing. 🚗↔️🙂

Would like to see more of my designs? Visit https://ux.whitewords.io/index.php/portfolio/landing-pages/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Marina Kraus
Marina Kraus

More by Marina Kraus

View profile
    • Like