mia kamila

Bake Box Logo Mascot

mia kamila
mia kamila
  • Save
Bake Box Logo Mascot bread food character cute mascot cartoon app icon ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Mr. Bake Boss is a Bread themed icon and mascot I formerly designed for a cooking app that my team and I planned for a group UI competition. I further developed the idea into a new personal project named ‘Bake Box’
as a UI exercise.

mia kamila
mia kamila

More by mia kamila

View profile
    • Like