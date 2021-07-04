🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This font is named "Mahartha" which is a sans serif font. This font is very elegant and neat, so it can be used for all your work. "Mahartha" is equipped with ligatures, numeral and punctuations, uppercase, lowercase, and multilingual support. This font is very easy to use and apply. "Mahartha" is very suitable for seminars, business, promotions, logos, banners, branding, quotes, fashion, or other formal writing.
For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1453458-mahartha?ref=r1JbLm
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)