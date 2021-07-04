Sawan Jaiswal

BOOKSTORE - Landing Page Design in FIGMA 2021

Sawan Jaiswal
Sawan Jaiswal
  • Save
BOOKSTORE - Landing Page Design in FIGMA 2021 ux ui branding design illustration bookstore ecommerce concept figma book bookstore landing page website
Download color palette

Like what you see? Contact me for any design or development project!

Skype- http://bit.ly/2LCE9Pv

WhatsApp - https://bit.ly/2YicKIb

Instagram - https://bit.ly/3d1Anca

Sawan Jaiswal
Sawan Jaiswal

More by Sawan Jaiswal

View profile
    • Like