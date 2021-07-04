Shafak Shah

Masculine soft contemporary master bedroom with the medium tone

Masculine soft contemporary master bedroom with the medium tone luxury lifestyle rendering black dark illustration branding textures interior design
Masculine soft contemporary master bedroom with the medium tone wood floor, paneled walls.
For this project, whimsy was the goal. It's all about colour and mixing and blending. Combining mid century elements with modern pieces, we have created a hip space.

