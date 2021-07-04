Coleen Brett

Female Clothing Brand Logo

This logo is one of my favourites assets from my portfolio. The brief was to create a female empowering brand identity with a focus on bold creativity. The typography and brand name was also created by me during the design process - I wanted something that could stand alone without an image and still be memorable.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
