akrdesign

Digital Banking - Web Dashboard

akrdesign
akrdesign
  • Save
Digital Banking - Web Dashboard banking dashboard dashboard vector app branding mobile app challenge adobe xd inspiration dailyui bank illustration clean website creative figma design ux ui
Download color palette

I'm not an expert I'm just learning. That's why it took me four days to create the dashboard. But I am very happy now that I have completed it and I am able to see it for all of you.
If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation
to create more projects.✌️

akrdesign
akrdesign

More by akrdesign

View profile
    • Like