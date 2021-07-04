Shahrukh Khan

Grocery App Challenge

Grocery App Challenge new apps design adobe grocery app uiux grocery app design meat app fruit app fruit shop shop grocery grocer figma adobe xd design ux ui
Hey,
Its an uplabs challenge to design a grocery app uiux design. I hope you would love the design. If you need any of mobile app uiux design like this one please contact me.
You can download the source file as well from uplabs.
Thank you

