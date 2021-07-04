🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ice Cream Summer Party Flyer is a print flyer basically for any summer or spring party in a club, for seasonal eve, for beach-oriented theme bash, for any exotic or tropical kind of celebration. This template can also be turned very easily in a ice cream shop related special event - shop opening in particular - or as a ice cream promotion advertising, including gelato shop ad indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Big Noodle Titling :
https://www.dafont.com/bignoodletitling.font
Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Montserrat Bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Montserrat Light:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Size
5.8x5.8