Ice Cream Summer Party Flyer

Ice Cream Summer Party Flyer sweet gelato fruit spring tropical exotic bash colorful beach eve event theme print shop ice cream flyer party club seasonal summer
Ice Cream Summer Party Flyer is a print flyer basically for any summer or spring party in a club, for seasonal eve, for beach-oriented theme bash, for any exotic or tropical kind of celebration. This template can also be turned very easily in a ice cream shop related special event - shop opening in particular - or as a ice cream promotion advertising, including gelato shop ad indeed

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Big Noodle Titling :
https://www.dafont.com/bignoodletitling.font

Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Montserrat Bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Montserrat Light:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Size
5.8x5.8

