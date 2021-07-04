Follow App

Devika R

Kids and grown-ups can discover Sinhala Alphabets effortlessly right here!!
An app to discover high-quality and Super amusing and knowledge gaining app.
user can now revel in gaining knowledge of over 100+ languages.

*IOS App Link: https://apps.apple.com/app/letter-tracing-world-follow/id1512626011
*Android App Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=AppChant
* youtube : https://youtu.be/7uysbrQcXKI

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
