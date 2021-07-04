서하늘

Typography_Stained/broken Democracy

서하늘
서하늘
  • Save
Typography_Stained/broken Democracy democracy typography poster graphic design
Download color palette

Typography_Stained/broken Democracy.
speaking about Myanmar broken democracy and
supporting people fighting for protecting democracy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
서하늘
서하늘

More by 서하늘

View profile
    • Like