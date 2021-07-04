temiss

Social Media Design for AANN

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media Design for AANN black and white modern minimal layout design music dj ost design post instagram post social media design social media 2d art 2d graphic design brand vector branding digital art digital design
Social Media Design for AANN black and white modern minimal layout design music dj ost design post instagram post social media design social media 2d art 2d graphic design brand vector branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 (16).jpg
  2. Artboard 2 (16).jpg

AANN as a DJ was looking for a cool and modern design for her Instagram and social media platform. It shoul've been a combinaton of minimal and her pictures in a few colors. Mostly black and white and with a light bronze theme.

If you're looking for help and guidance for your social media designs, contact us today!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like