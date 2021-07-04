Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #019 #Leaderboard

Hey guys!
This is my 19th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Leaderboard

Tool : Adobe XD

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback :)

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
