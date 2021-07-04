Vincent Maufay

April Please · App design

Vincent Maufay
Vincent Maufay
  • Save
April Please · App design branding jewelry product product design app design design app
Download color palette

April Please app design.
AP is a French jewelry brand, made in France.
https://april-please.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Vincent Maufay
Vincent Maufay

More by Vincent Maufay

View profile
    • Like